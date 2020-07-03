Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3036 Thicket Bend Court
3036 Thicket Bend Court
3036 Thicket Bend Court
·
Location
3036 Thicket Bend Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan in a great location and school district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3036 Thicket Bend Court have any available units?
3036 Thicket Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3036 Thicket Bend Court have?
Some of 3036 Thicket Bend Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3036 Thicket Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Thicket Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Thicket Bend Court pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Thicket Bend Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3036 Thicket Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 3036 Thicket Bend Court offers parking.
Does 3036 Thicket Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Thicket Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Thicket Bend Court have a pool?
No, 3036 Thicket Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 3036 Thicket Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 3036 Thicket Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Thicket Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 Thicket Bend Court has units with dishwashers.
