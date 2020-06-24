All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3027 Sappington Place

3027 Sappington Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Sappington Pl, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills Association

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Outstanding, updated property very close to I30, Camp Bowie, Hulen and 7 miles from downtown. Tall ceilings and an open concept design provide a spacious feel. Wonderful features include granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, an eat-in breakfast bar in the kitchen, walk in closets, dual sink vanities, full size utility room, and a private fenced patio. One covered parking spot and other open parking come with the property. Common courtyard for kids and pets is located in the center of the property. Walking distance to Z Boaz Park and dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Sappington Place have any available units?
3027 Sappington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 Sappington Place have?
Some of 3027 Sappington Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Sappington Place currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Sappington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Sappington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 Sappington Place is pet friendly.
Does 3027 Sappington Place offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Sappington Place offers parking.
Does 3027 Sappington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Sappington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Sappington Place have a pool?
No, 3027 Sappington Place does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Sappington Place have accessible units?
No, 3027 Sappington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Sappington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 Sappington Place does not have units with dishwashers.

