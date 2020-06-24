3027 Sappington Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Outstanding, updated property very close to I30, Camp Bowie, Hulen and 7 miles from downtown. Tall ceilings and an open concept design provide a spacious feel. Wonderful features include granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, an eat-in breakfast bar in the kitchen, walk in closets, dual sink vanities, full size utility room, and a private fenced patio. One covered parking spot and other open parking come with the property. Common courtyard for kids and pets is located in the center of the property. Walking distance to Z Boaz Park and dog park.