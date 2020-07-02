All apartments in Fort Worth
3020 James Avenue

Location

3020 James Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This open concept home features two living spaces. One with wood burning fire place. Large fenced in backyard with wooden deck. Two large bedrooms. Just minutes from TCU and shopping. Perfect for Students!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 James Avenue have any available units?
3020 James Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 James Avenue have?
Some of 3020 James Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 James Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3020 James Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 James Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3020 James Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3020 James Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3020 James Avenue offers parking.
Does 3020 James Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 James Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 James Avenue have a pool?
No, 3020 James Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3020 James Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3020 James Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 James Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 James Avenue has units with dishwashers.

