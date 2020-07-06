3017 Halbert St

Amenities

Single story home ready for move in - Nice 2 bedroom with 1 bath. Newer paint throughout. Ceiling fans in living area and both bedrooms. Carpet in bedrooms and closet, vinyl plank in kitchen, living area, hall and bathroom. Shed in back yard. Central heat with window unit a/c. Both gas and electric. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. Gross income must be 3.5 times monthly rent. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks and then rent must start. Must have verifiable rental (no bad in last 5 years). Up to 2 outside pets with owner approval - $500/pet and $25 monthly pet rent.



(RLNE1846145)