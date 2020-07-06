All apartments in Fort Worth
3017 Halbert St

3017 Halbert Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3017 Halbert Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single story home ready for move in - Nice 2 bedroom with 1 bath. Newer paint throughout. Ceiling fans in living area and both bedrooms. Carpet in bedrooms and closet, vinyl plank in kitchen, living area, hall and bathroom. Shed in back yard. Central heat with window unit a/c. Both gas and electric. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. Gross income must be 3.5 times monthly rent. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks and then rent must start. Must have verifiable rental (no bad in last 5 years). Up to 2 outside pets with owner approval - $500/pet and $25 monthly pet rent.

(RLNE1846145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Halbert St have any available units?
3017 Halbert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Halbert St have?
Some of 3017 Halbert St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Halbert St currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Halbert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Halbert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 Halbert St is pet friendly.
Does 3017 Halbert St offer parking?
No, 3017 Halbert St does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Halbert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Halbert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Halbert St have a pool?
No, 3017 Halbert St does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Halbert St have accessible units?
No, 3017 Halbert St does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Halbert St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 Halbert St does not have units with dishwashers.

