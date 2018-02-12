3016 Wakecrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

This beautiful house will be available to call home on August 10th. The house sits on a large corner lot and has a beautiful front porch. The open floor plan makes it feel like even more than 2,000 square feet. Spacious living area with wood look flooring. Half bathroom downstairs is convenient for guests. All bedrooms are upstairs, with two full bathrooms and an open office/play room at the top of the stairs. The modern kitchen features updated counter tops, eat in area, lots of storage and prep space, and stainless steel appliances.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

