Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3016 Wakecrest Drive

3016 Wakecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Wakecrest Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful house will be available to call home on August 10th. The house sits on a large corner lot and has a beautiful front porch. The open floor plan makes it feel like even more than 2,000 square feet. Spacious living area with wood look flooring. Half bathroom downstairs is convenient for guests. All bedrooms are upstairs, with two full bathrooms and an open office/play room at the top of the stairs. The modern kitchen features updated counter tops, eat in area, lots of storage and prep space, and stainless steel appliances.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Wakecrest Drive have any available units?
3016 Wakecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Wakecrest Drive have?
Some of 3016 Wakecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Wakecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Wakecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Wakecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Wakecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Wakecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3016 Wakecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3016 Wakecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Wakecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Wakecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3016 Wakecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Wakecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3016 Wakecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Wakecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Wakecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

