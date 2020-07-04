3012 Sappington Pl

Amenities

This recently updated 3-2 quadplex located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features laminate flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace. Kitchen features stained cabinets and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and ceiling fan. The master bathroom features single sink vanity and a shower/ tub combo. The second bathroom has been updated as well with a large vanity with single sink with granite counter top. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195