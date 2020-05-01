Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3010 Halbert Street
3010 Halbert Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3010 Halbert Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with detached garage includes unfinished workshop in back of garage with electricity. Covered Patio great for BBQ's.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3010 Halbert Street have any available units?
3010 Halbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3010 Halbert Street have?
Some of 3010 Halbert Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill.
Amenities section
.
Is 3010 Halbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Halbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Halbert Street pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Halbert Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3010 Halbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Halbert Street offers parking.
Does 3010 Halbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Halbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Halbert Street have a pool?
No, 3010 Halbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Halbert Street have accessible units?
No, 3010 Halbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Halbert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 Halbert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
