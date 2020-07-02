All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3009 Green Ridge Street

3009 Green Ridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Green Ridge Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Green Ridge Street have any available units?
3009 Green Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Green Ridge Street have?
Some of 3009 Green Ridge Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Green Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Green Ridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Green Ridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Green Ridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3009 Green Ridge Street offer parking?
No, 3009 Green Ridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Green Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Green Ridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Green Ridge Street have a pool?
No, 3009 Green Ridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Green Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 3009 Green Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Green Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Green Ridge Street has units with dishwashers.

