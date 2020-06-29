Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3009 Country Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3009 Country Creek Lane
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:37 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3009 Country Creek Lane
3009 Country Creek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3009 Country Creek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with fenced yard in southwest Fort Worth. Close to schools and shopping!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have any available units?
3009 Country Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3009 Country Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Country Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Country Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Country Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University