Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:37 AM

3009 Country Creek Lane

3009 Country Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Country Creek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with fenced yard in southwest Fort Worth. Close to schools and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have any available units?
3009 Country Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3009 Country Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Country Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Country Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Country Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Country Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 Country Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

