Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3008 Schadt St.
3008 Schadt Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3008 Schadt Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4771315)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 Schadt St. have any available units?
3008 Schadt St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3008 Schadt St. currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Schadt St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Schadt St. pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Schadt St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3008 Schadt St. offer parking?
No, 3008 Schadt St. does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Schadt St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Schadt St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Schadt St. have a pool?
No, 3008 Schadt St. does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Schadt St. have accessible units?
No, 3008 Schadt St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Schadt St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Schadt St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Schadt St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Schadt St. does not have units with air conditioning.
