Home
Fort Worth, TX
3007 N.W. 30th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3007 N.W. 30th St.
3007 Northwest 30th Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3007 Northwest 30th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3007 NW 30th St., Ft. Worth (N-Side) 76106 -
(RLNE4610121)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have any available units?
3007 N.W. 30th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3007 N.W. 30th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3007 N.W. 30th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 N.W. 30th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. offer parking?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have a pool?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have accessible units?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
