All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3007 N.W. 30th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3007 N.W. 30th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3007 N.W. 30th St.

3007 Northwest 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3007 Northwest 30th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3007 NW 30th St., Ft. Worth (N-Side) 76106 -

(RLNE4610121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have any available units?
3007 N.W. 30th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3007 N.W. 30th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3007 N.W. 30th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 N.W. 30th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. offer parking?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have a pool?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have accessible units?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 N.W. 30th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 N.W. 30th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University