3005 Mclean St 5

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Sycamore Creek Apartments



ONLINE APP ONLY. DO NOT VISIT WITHOUT APPOINTMENT AND APP APPROVAL. Quiet.. 1 Bed 1 Bath apartments in Fort Worth. Freshly painted - lots of natural light. Bright refreshing. Up & coming area close to downtown Fort Worth. Being updated- Austin style. CALL NOW! Near medical district - 287. CREDIT & CRIMINAL background check. Bright Kitchens and baths. Comes with appliances-gas range, microwave, fridge. Relax at Home. CALL TO SCHEDULE. Off Lancaster Ave Fort Worth. See the photos.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3005-mclean-st-fort-worth-tx-unit-5/258671

