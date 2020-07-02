All apartments in Fort Worth
3002 S Jennings
3002 S Jennings

3002 S Jennings Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3002 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Designated Historic Prairie style home was built by the county tax assessor in 1912 for the family and boarders upstairs, now a duplex. From the large covered front porch enter the first living area with coffered ceiling and decorative fireplace. Another large living area has a bay window. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms and refinished original hardwood floors give this home character and modern convenience. Located near Medical Center, popular Magnolia Street Restaurants, TCU and downtown. Daggett Elem, Paschall HS!.Hvac, wiring and plumbing, all updated to code in the past 2 years.

Open House for Viewing on Sat. Mar.7 10am-noon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 S Jennings have any available units?
3002 S Jennings doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 S Jennings have?
Some of 3002 S Jennings's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 S Jennings currently offering any rent specials?
3002 S Jennings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 S Jennings pet-friendly?
No, 3002 S Jennings is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3002 S Jennings offer parking?
No, 3002 S Jennings does not offer parking.
Does 3002 S Jennings have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 S Jennings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 S Jennings have a pool?
No, 3002 S Jennings does not have a pool.
Does 3002 S Jennings have accessible units?
No, 3002 S Jennings does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 S Jennings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 S Jennings has units with dishwashers.

