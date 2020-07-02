3002 S Jennings

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This Designated Historic Prairie style home was built by the county tax assessor in 1912 for the family and boarders upstairs, now a duplex. From the large covered front porch enter the first living area with coffered ceiling and decorative fireplace. Another large living area has a bay window. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms and refinished original hardwood floors give this home character and modern convenience. Located near Medical Center, popular Magnolia Street Restaurants, TCU and downtown. Daggett Elem, Paschall HS!.Hvac, wiring and plumbing, all updated to code in the past 2 years.



Open House for Viewing on Sat. Mar.7 10am-noon.