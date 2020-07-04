All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:46 PM

2955 Loving Ave

2955 Loving Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2955 Loving Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Duplex in Fort Worth is now available. This Duplex features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=LJ9HU5ffmY&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Loving Ave have any available units?
2955 Loving Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2955 Loving Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Loving Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Loving Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Loving Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2955 Loving Ave offer parking?
No, 2955 Loving Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2955 Loving Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 Loving Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Loving Ave have a pool?
No, 2955 Loving Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2955 Loving Ave have accessible units?
No, 2955 Loving Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Loving Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Loving Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 Loving Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2955 Loving Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

