All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2945 NW 30th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2945 NW 30th St
Last updated December 17 2019 at 6:08 PM

2945 NW 30th St

2945 Northwest 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2945 Northwest 30th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An amazing and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features updated large living area, large fenced in backyard, and tile floor in living area and kitchen, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specialized247.com

* available after 2/20/20!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 NW 30th St have any available units?
2945 NW 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2945 NW 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
2945 NW 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 NW 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2945 NW 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 2945 NW 30th St offer parking?
No, 2945 NW 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 2945 NW 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 NW 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 NW 30th St have a pool?
No, 2945 NW 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 2945 NW 30th St have accessible units?
No, 2945 NW 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 NW 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 NW 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2945 NW 30th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2945 NW 30th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University