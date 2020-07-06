Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
2936 Hunting Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:43 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2936 Hunting Drive
2936 Hunting Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2936 Hunting Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Glencrest Civic League
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Fresh paint throughout, new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and vinyl plank flooring-no carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2936 Hunting Drive have any available units?
2936 Hunting Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2936 Hunting Drive have?
Some of 2936 Hunting Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2936 Hunting Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Hunting Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Hunting Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2936 Hunting Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2936 Hunting Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2936 Hunting Drive offers parking.
Does 2936 Hunting Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 Hunting Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Hunting Drive have a pool?
No, 2936 Hunting Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2936 Hunting Drive have accessible units?
No, 2936 Hunting Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Hunting Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2936 Hunting Drive has units with dishwashers.
