Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:29 PM

2934 Travis Ave

2934 Travis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2934 Travis Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110
South Hemphill Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hG1AeTJrf6&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Travis Ave have any available units?
2934 Travis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2934 Travis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Travis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Travis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2934 Travis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2934 Travis Ave offer parking?
No, 2934 Travis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2934 Travis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Travis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Travis Ave have a pool?
No, 2934 Travis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Travis Ave have accessible units?
No, 2934 Travis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Travis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2934 Travis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2934 Travis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2934 Travis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

