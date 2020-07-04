2929 San Marcos Dr

Completely redone home in west Fort Worth. Four bedrooms with new carpet. Roomy upstairs bedroom. Two bathrooms. New stainless steel appliances. Two nice living areas. Fireplace. Two car garage. Utility room. Large,fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
