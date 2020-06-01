All apartments in Fort Worth
2925 Gordon Avenue

2925 Gordon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Gordon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Gordon Avenue have any available units?
2925 Gordon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Gordon Avenue have?
Some of 2925 Gordon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Gordon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Gordon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Gordon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 Gordon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2925 Gordon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Gordon Avenue offers parking.
Does 2925 Gordon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Gordon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Gordon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2925 Gordon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Gordon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2925 Gordon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Gordon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 Gordon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

