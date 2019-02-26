All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2924 San Marcos Drive

2924 San Marcos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2924 San Marcos Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home, kitchen and den have ceramic tile. Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 San Marcos Drive have any available units?
2924 San Marcos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 San Marcos Drive have?
Some of 2924 San Marcos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 San Marcos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2924 San Marcos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 San Marcos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2924 San Marcos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2924 San Marcos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2924 San Marcos Drive offers parking.
Does 2924 San Marcos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 San Marcos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 San Marcos Drive have a pool?
No, 2924 San Marcos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2924 San Marcos Drive have accessible units?
No, 2924 San Marcos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 San Marcos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 San Marcos Drive has units with dishwashers.

