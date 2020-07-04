2919 Van Horn Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Newly Updated Duplex Home Featuring:



1061 Sq. ft. (-/+)

3 Bedroom

2 Bathrooms

Laundry Area

FULL Size Washer/Dryer Connections

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Ceiling Fans

Master Bedroom

Walk-In Closet

Dining Area

Private Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Minutes away from all major highways!!

Fantastic Central Fort Worth Location!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

