All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2919 Van Horn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2919 Van Horn Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2919 Van Horn Avenue

2919 Vanhorn Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2919 Vanhorn Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76111
United Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
~Available NOW ~ Apply TODAY~

::Move In Special- FREE November Rent!!::

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

Newly Updated Duplex Home Featuring:

1061 Sq. ft. (-/+)
3 Bedroom
2 Bathrooms
Laundry Area
FULL Size Washer/Dryer Connections
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Ceiling Fans
Master Bedroom
Walk-In Closet
Dining Area
Private Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Minutes away from all major highways!!
Fantastic Central Fort Worth Location!!

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Van Horn Avenue have any available units?
2919 Van Horn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 Van Horn Avenue have?
Some of 2919 Van Horn Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 Van Horn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Van Horn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Van Horn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 Van Horn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2919 Van Horn Avenue offer parking?
No, 2919 Van Horn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2919 Van Horn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Van Horn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Van Horn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2919 Van Horn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Van Horn Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2919 Van Horn Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2919 Van Horn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2919 Van Horn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University