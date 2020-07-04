Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2917 Northwest 22nd Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:56 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2917 Northwest 22nd Street
2917 Northwest 22nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2917 Northwest 22nd Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2917 Northwest 22nd Street have any available units?
2917 Northwest 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2917 Northwest 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Northwest 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Northwest 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 Northwest 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2917 Northwest 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 2917 Northwest 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2917 Northwest 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Northwest 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Northwest 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 2917 Northwest 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Northwest 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2917 Northwest 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Northwest 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 Northwest 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 Northwest 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 Northwest 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
