2917 Las Vegas Trl

Amenities

dishwasher carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Dazzling 4-plex with 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Kitchen with dishwasher, fridge and stove and additional eat-at bar serving area. Shared common area and carport parking. Tenant pays utilities - water billed by SPM. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=UikpZNtj1M&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com