All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2917 Las Vegas Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2917 Las Vegas Trl
Last updated November 15 2019 at 6:55 PM

2917 Las Vegas Trl

2917 Las Vegas Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2917 Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Dazzling 4-plex with 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Kitchen with dishwasher, fridge and stove and additional eat-at bar serving area. Shared common area and carport parking. Tenant pays utilities - water billed by SPM. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=UikpZNtj1M&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Las Vegas Trl have any available units?
2917 Las Vegas Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Las Vegas Trl have?
Some of 2917 Las Vegas Trl's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Las Vegas Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Las Vegas Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Las Vegas Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Las Vegas Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2917 Las Vegas Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Las Vegas Trl offers parking.
Does 2917 Las Vegas Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Las Vegas Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Las Vegas Trl have a pool?
No, 2917 Las Vegas Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Las Vegas Trl have accessible units?
No, 2917 Las Vegas Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Las Vegas Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Las Vegas Trl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University