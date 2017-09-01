2917 Hollow Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great price on this centrally located home in sought after Keller ISD! 4 bedroom, 3 living with large game room. Hardwood floor, stainless and granite in kitchen. New roof and water heater. Big backyard. Refrigerator stays.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
