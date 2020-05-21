2912 Hollow Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Villages of Woodland Springs
Updated 4 Br, 2 bath home with study. Hardwood floors main living area. Plantation shutters. Granite kitchen counter top. Stainless steel appliances.Separate shower master bath. Sunscreen patio cover on rear porch. Application fee $50 each person 18 or older
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
