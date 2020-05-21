All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2912 Hollow Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2912 Hollow Valley Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:46 AM

2912 Hollow Valley Drive

2912 Hollow Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2912 Hollow Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 Br, 2 bath home with study. Hardwood floors main living area. Plantation shutters. Granite kitchen counter top. Stainless steel appliances.Separate shower master bath. Sunscreen patio cover on rear porch.
Application fee $50 each person 18 or older

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Hollow Valley Drive have any available units?
2912 Hollow Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Hollow Valley Drive have?
Some of 2912 Hollow Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Hollow Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Hollow Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Hollow Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Hollow Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2912 Hollow Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Hollow Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 2912 Hollow Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Hollow Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Hollow Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2912 Hollow Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Hollow Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2912 Hollow Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Hollow Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Hollow Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University