Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2909 Purington Avenue
2909 Purington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2909 Purington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a single family home that contains 1,056 sq ft and was built in 1922. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2909 Purington Avenue have any available units?
2909 Purington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2909 Purington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Purington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Purington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Purington Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2909 Purington Avenue offer parking?
No, 2909 Purington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Purington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Purington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Purington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2909 Purington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Purington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2909 Purington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Purington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Purington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Purington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Purington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
