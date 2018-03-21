Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2909 Gordon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2909 Gordon Avenue
2909 Gordon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2909 Gordon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 2 story Home Available for short term rental. Perfect for those who need a space while searching for a home or for those waiting on a home to be built.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2909 Gordon Avenue have any available units?
2909 Gordon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2909 Gordon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Gordon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Gordon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Gordon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2909 Gordon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Gordon Avenue offers parking.
Does 2909 Gordon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Gordon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Gordon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2909 Gordon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Gordon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2909 Gordon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Gordon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Gordon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Gordon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Gordon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
