Fort Worth, TX
2908 Bomar Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:18 PM

2908 Bomar Ave

2908 Bomar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2908 Bomar Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Bomar Ave have any available units?
2908 Bomar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Bomar Ave have?
Some of 2908 Bomar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Bomar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Bomar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Bomar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Bomar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Bomar Ave offer parking?
No, 2908 Bomar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Bomar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Bomar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Bomar Ave have a pool?
No, 2908 Bomar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Bomar Ave have accessible units?
No, 2908 Bomar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Bomar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Bomar Ave has units with dishwashers.

