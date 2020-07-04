Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2908 Bomar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2908 Bomar Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:18 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2908 Bomar Ave
2908 Bomar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2908 Bomar Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2908 Bomar Ave have any available units?
2908 Bomar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2908 Bomar Ave have?
Some of 2908 Bomar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2908 Bomar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Bomar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Bomar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Bomar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Bomar Ave offer parking?
No, 2908 Bomar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Bomar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Bomar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Bomar Ave have a pool?
No, 2908 Bomar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Bomar Ave have accessible units?
No, 2908 Bomar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Bomar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Bomar Ave has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University