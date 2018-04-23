All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

2905 Spotted Owl Drive

2905 Spotted Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Spotted Owl Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Spotted Owl Drive have any available units?
2905 Spotted Owl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Spotted Owl Drive have?
Some of 2905 Spotted Owl Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Spotted Owl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Spotted Owl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Spotted Owl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Spotted Owl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2905 Spotted Owl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Spotted Owl Drive offers parking.
Does 2905 Spotted Owl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Spotted Owl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Spotted Owl Drive have a pool?
No, 2905 Spotted Owl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Spotted Owl Drive have accessible units?
No, 2905 Spotted Owl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Spotted Owl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Spotted Owl Drive has units with dishwashers.

