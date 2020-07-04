All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:56 PM

2905 Sappington Place

2905 Sappington Place · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Sappington Place, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Nice 2 story duplex on the west side of Fort Worth! Small courtyard, off street parking, full size washing machine connections... Bedrooms are upstairs...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Sappington Place have any available units?
2905 Sappington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2905 Sappington Place currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Sappington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Sappington Place pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Sappington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2905 Sappington Place offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Sappington Place offers parking.
Does 2905 Sappington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Sappington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Sappington Place have a pool?
No, 2905 Sappington Place does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Sappington Place have accessible units?
No, 2905 Sappington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Sappington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Sappington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Sappington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Sappington Place does not have units with air conditioning.

