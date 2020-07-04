2905 Lasalle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to rent a lovely home in Fort Worth across from Elementary school.

Located near HWY 30 & Sylvania. Just a few miles from down town fort worth.

To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.

If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!

I look forward to working with you.



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.