2904 S Jennings Avenue

2904 South Jennings Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Jennings-May St.louis
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
3 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home with large bedrooms and spacious closets. Large front porch for relaxing with a private entrance. Nice eat in kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Large windows for an abundance of natural light. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
