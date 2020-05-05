All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

2904 S Jennings Avenue

2904 South Jennings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2904 South Jennings Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home with large bedrooms and spacious closets. Large front porch for relaxing with a private entrance. Nice eat in kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Large windows for an abundance of natural light. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 S Jennings Avenue have any available units?
2904 S Jennings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 S Jennings Avenue have?
Some of 2904 S Jennings Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 S Jennings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2904 S Jennings Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 S Jennings Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2904 S Jennings Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2904 S Jennings Avenue offer parking?
No, 2904 S Jennings Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2904 S Jennings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 S Jennings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 S Jennings Avenue have a pool?
No, 2904 S Jennings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2904 S Jennings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2904 S Jennings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 S Jennings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 S Jennings Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

