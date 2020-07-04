All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:00 PM

2904 Ennis Avenue

2904 Ennis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Ennis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
United Riverside

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
2-1 each side is ready for tenant to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Ennis Avenue have any available units?
2904 Ennis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2904 Ennis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Ennis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Ennis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Ennis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2904 Ennis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Ennis Avenue offers parking.
Does 2904 Ennis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Ennis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Ennis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2904 Ennis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Ennis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2904 Ennis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Ennis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Ennis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Ennis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2904 Ennis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

