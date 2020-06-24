All apartments in Fort Worth
2904 Cordone Street

2904 Cordone Street · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Cordone Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This South Hills home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a covered parking space, central HVAC, gas range, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Cordone Street have any available units?
2904 Cordone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Cordone Street have?
Some of 2904 Cordone Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Cordone Street currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Cordone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Cordone Street pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Cordone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2904 Cordone Street offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Cordone Street offers parking.
Does 2904 Cordone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Cordone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Cordone Street have a pool?
No, 2904 Cordone Street does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Cordone Street have accessible units?
No, 2904 Cordone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Cordone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Cordone Street does not have units with dishwashers.

