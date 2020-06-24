Rent Calculator
2904 Cordone Street
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:33 PM
2904 Cordone Street
2904 Cordone Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2904 Cordone Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This South Hills home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a covered parking space, central HVAC, gas range, and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2904 Cordone Street have any available units?
2904 Cordone Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2904 Cordone Street have?
Some of 2904 Cordone Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 2904 Cordone Street currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Cordone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Cordone Street pet-friendly?
No, 2904 Cordone Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2904 Cordone Street offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Cordone Street offers parking.
Does 2904 Cordone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Cordone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Cordone Street have a pool?
No, 2904 Cordone Street does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Cordone Street have accessible units?
No, 2904 Cordone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Cordone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Cordone Street does not have units with dishwashers.
