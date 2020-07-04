Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2901 Simondale Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:39 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2901 Simondale Drive
2901 Simondale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2901 Simondale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Colonial Hills
Amenities
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
Charming stone cottage located in Colonial TCU area. Commons sitting area in yard.
Driveway parking, does not have kitchen, extra storage in loft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have any available units?
2901 Simondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2901 Simondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Simondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Simondale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Simondale Drive offers parking.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have a pool?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
