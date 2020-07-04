All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2901 Simondale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2901 Simondale Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:39 AM

2901 Simondale Drive

2901 Simondale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2901 Simondale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Colonial Hills

Amenities

parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
Charming stone cottage located in Colonial TCU area. Commons sitting area in yard.
Driveway parking, does not have kitchen, extra storage in loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Simondale Drive have any available units?
2901 Simondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2901 Simondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Simondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Simondale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Simondale Drive offers parking.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have a pool?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Simondale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Simondale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University