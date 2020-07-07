All apartments in Fort Worth
2901 Cortez Dr

2901 Cortez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Cortez Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large beautifully remodeled home with perfect modern touches and over 2500 sq ft! New neutral tone paint with accent walls. New flooring throughout home. Great backyard for entertaining. Sits in mature western hills subdivision on corner lot with cute curb appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Cortez Dr have any available units?
2901 Cortez Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Cortez Dr have?
Some of 2901 Cortez Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Cortez Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Cortez Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Cortez Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Cortez Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Cortez Dr offer parking?
No, 2901 Cortez Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2901 Cortez Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Cortez Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Cortez Dr have a pool?
No, 2901 Cortez Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Cortez Dr have accessible units?
No, 2901 Cortez Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Cortez Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Cortez Dr has units with dishwashers.

