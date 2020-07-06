All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2874 Mims Street

2874 Mims Street · No Longer Available
Location

2874 Mims Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,657 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2874 Mims Street have any available units?
2874 Mims Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2874 Mims Street have?
Some of 2874 Mims Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2874 Mims Street currently offering any rent specials?
2874 Mims Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2874 Mims Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2874 Mims Street is pet friendly.
Does 2874 Mims Street offer parking?
Yes, 2874 Mims Street offers parking.
Does 2874 Mims Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2874 Mims Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2874 Mims Street have a pool?
No, 2874 Mims Street does not have a pool.
Does 2874 Mims Street have accessible units?
No, 2874 Mims Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2874 Mims Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2874 Mims Street does not have units with dishwashers.

