Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:37 AM

2857 Spotted Owl Drive

2857 Spotted Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2857 Spotted Owl Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice home with large combo living and dining room space to entertain. Split bedromm, separate shower and garden tub in master bedroom. Breakfast area is looking out back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 Spotted Owl Drive have any available units?
2857 Spotted Owl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2857 Spotted Owl Drive have?
Some of 2857 Spotted Owl Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 Spotted Owl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2857 Spotted Owl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 Spotted Owl Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2857 Spotted Owl Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2857 Spotted Owl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2857 Spotted Owl Drive offers parking.
Does 2857 Spotted Owl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2857 Spotted Owl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 Spotted Owl Drive have a pool?
No, 2857 Spotted Owl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2857 Spotted Owl Drive have accessible units?
No, 2857 Spotted Owl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 Spotted Owl Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2857 Spotted Owl Drive has units with dishwashers.

