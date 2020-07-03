All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2853 Houston Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2853 Houston Wood Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 10:26 PM

2853 Houston Wood Drive

2853 Houston Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2853 Houston Wood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2853 Houston Wood Drive have any available units?
2853 Houston Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2853 Houston Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2853 Houston Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2853 Houston Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2853 Houston Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2853 Houston Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 2853 Houston Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2853 Houston Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2853 Houston Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2853 Houston Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 2853 Houston Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2853 Houston Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2853 Houston Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2853 Houston Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2853 Houston Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2853 Houston Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2853 Houston Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University