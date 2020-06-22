All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2845 Gardendale Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:53 AM

2845 Gardendale Drive

2845 Gardendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2845 Gardendale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful 2008 Plantation home with the best view in the entire Bluffs sub-division! A 1900sqft 3 bedroom with an additional study that can be used as a 4th bedroom. A formal Dining area and eat in breakfast area in Kitchen. Kitchen is great with all appliances and a large island! Split bedrooms and a large Living area that overlooks the covered patio area. Large master with a Master Bath deluxe. Garage door opener, alarm-ready, c fans, etc. A must see view of the Bluff sitting on your back patio during sunrise~sunset! Move in ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Gardendale Drive have any available units?
2845 Gardendale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 Gardendale Drive have?
Some of 2845 Gardendale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Gardendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Gardendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Gardendale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2845 Gardendale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2845 Gardendale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2845 Gardendale Drive offers parking.
Does 2845 Gardendale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 Gardendale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Gardendale Drive have a pool?
No, 2845 Gardendale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2845 Gardendale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2845 Gardendale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Gardendale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2845 Gardendale Drive has units with dishwashers.

