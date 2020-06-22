2845 Gardendale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful 2008 Plantation home with the best view in the entire Bluffs sub-division! A 1900sqft 3 bedroom with an additional study that can be used as a 4th bedroom. A formal Dining area and eat in breakfast area in Kitchen. Kitchen is great with all appliances and a large island! Split bedrooms and a large Living area that overlooks the covered patio area. Large master with a Master Bath deluxe. Garage door opener, alarm-ready, c fans, etc. A must see view of the Bluff sitting on your back patio during sunrise~sunset! Move in ready now!