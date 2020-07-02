Rent Calculator
Home
Fort Worth, TX
2841 Gordon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2841 Gordon
2841 Gordon Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2841 Gordon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
AMAZING home in the TCU area. Leasing now for June 2019. Gorgeous on the inside. Granite countertops, high end appliances and a pool make this a MUST-SEE and has a POOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2841 Gordon have any available units?
2841 Gordon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2841 Gordon have?
Some of 2841 Gordon's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2841 Gordon currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Gordon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Gordon pet-friendly?
No, 2841 Gordon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2841 Gordon offer parking?
No, 2841 Gordon does not offer parking.
Does 2841 Gordon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2841 Gordon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Gordon have a pool?
Yes, 2841 Gordon has a pool.
Does 2841 Gordon have accessible units?
No, 2841 Gordon does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Gordon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2841 Gordon has units with dishwashers.
