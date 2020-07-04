All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 23 2019 at 6:32 AM

2833 W Biddison Street

2833 Biddison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2833 Biddison Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice home very close to TCU. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, & spacious kitchen with granite. Large fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 W Biddison Street have any available units?
2833 W Biddison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2833 W Biddison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2833 W Biddison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 W Biddison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street offer parking?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street does not offer parking.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have a pool?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have accessible units?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 W Biddison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street does not have units with air conditioning.

