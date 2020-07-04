Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2833 W Biddison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2833 W Biddison Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2833 W Biddison Street
2833 W Biddison St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2833 W Biddison St, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice home very close to TCU. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, & spacious kitchen with granite. Large fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have any available units?
2833 W Biddison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2833 W Biddison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2833 W Biddison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 W Biddison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street offer parking?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street does not offer parking.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have a pool?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have accessible units?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 W Biddison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2833 W Biddison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2833 W Biddison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
