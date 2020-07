Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom would be a great home for anyone looking to live within walking distance of TCU! The bedrooms are both large enough to comfortably fit a work desk in addition to a bed and dresser, and the closets have great storage space. In unit washer-dryer. Pets welcome! Located in the Lily B. Clayton school zone.