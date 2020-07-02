All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 4 2019 at 4:11 PM

2826 Ridgecrest Drive

2826 Ridgecrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2826 Ridgecrest Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 off 1st month's rent with 18 month lease!**This stunning 3/2/1 has been recently updated to include fresh light and bright paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! The large living room features gorgeous slightly vaulted ceilings, two new ceiling fans, a wood burning fire place and open access to both the dining and kitchen. The kitchen features faux granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a separate laundry area with full size washer and dryer hook ups. The secondary bathroom has been updated with a new modern vanity while the in suite master bath provides ample counter and storage space. Modest fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage. Conveniently located less than 20 mins from down town with easy access to I-20.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
2826 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 2826 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2826 Ridgecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2826 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2826 Ridgecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2826 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2826 Ridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2826 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

