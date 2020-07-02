2826 Ridgecrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 off 1st month's rent with 18 month lease!**This stunning 3/2/1 has been recently updated to include fresh light and bright paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! The large living room features gorgeous slightly vaulted ceilings, two new ceiling fans, a wood burning fire place and open access to both the dining and kitchen. The kitchen features faux granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a separate laundry area with full size washer and dryer hook ups. The secondary bathroom has been updated with a new modern vanity while the in suite master bath provides ample counter and storage space. Modest fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage. Conveniently located less than 20 mins from down town with easy access to I-20.

