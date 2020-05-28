All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2825 Lana Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2825 Lana Circle
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:51 AM

2825 Lana Circle

2825 Lana Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2825 Lana Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Alta Mesa East

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Lana Circle have any available units?
2825 Lana Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Lana Circle have?
Some of 2825 Lana Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Lana Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Lana Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Lana Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Lana Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2825 Lana Circle offer parking?
No, 2825 Lana Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Lana Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Lana Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Lana Circle have a pool?
No, 2825 Lana Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Lana Circle have accessible units?
No, 2825 Lana Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Lana Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 Lana Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Race Street Lofts
2901 Race St
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University