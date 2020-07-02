All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2822 Forest Park Blvd
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:20 PM

2822 Forest Park Blvd

2822 Forest Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Frisco Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
2822 Forest Park Blvd Available 01/10/20 Brand New in TCU - 4 bedrooms on each side of the duplex
4 story complex
Rooftop patio with grill
Yard with sprinkler system
Private bedrooms
Main floor features kitchen, small balcony, and flat screen wall mounted TV
Each bedroom will have a lock with personalized code
Washer and dryer on the first AND third floor
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Onsite, well lit, private, fenced, striped parking lot
The house will be wired with a security system. Will have to be set up by renters
12 month + lease will include monthly housekeeping and lawn care services

Welcome to the newest off campus living! This 4 story duplex features 4 private bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 sets of W/D, onsite parking, surveillance cameras, wall mounted TV, and best of all a PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK . Ready January 10, 2020 thru June 1, 2020. Rent is $4000.00 per unit. Please call / text 817-343-8873 or 817-309-4098 to schedule a showing now, or to inquire for more information. Bettina@hgcdevelopment.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5173802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 Forest Park Blvd have any available units?
2822 Forest Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 Forest Park Blvd have?
Some of 2822 Forest Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 Forest Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Forest Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Forest Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2822 Forest Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2822 Forest Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2822 Forest Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 2822 Forest Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2822 Forest Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Forest Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 2822 Forest Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Forest Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2822 Forest Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Forest Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 Forest Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

