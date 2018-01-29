All apartments in Fort Worth
2821 Saddle Creek Drive

2821 Saddle Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Saddle Creek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the Fairways at Champion Circle, a master planned golf course community. Located near the Texas motor speedway. Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Northwest ISD. Surrounded by the golf club at Champion Circle. This nice house has 4 bedrooms, 2 full boths, gourmet kitchen, family room. Enjoy wonderful standards like granite counters, full sprinkler system, ceramic tile, stain and soil resistant carpet, energy saving features gas central heating, radiat barrier, low E double glazed windows, 14 seer heating cooling system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

