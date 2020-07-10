All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

2821 Handley Drive

2821 Handley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Handley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PENDING. No further showings at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Handley Drive have any available units?
2821 Handley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Handley Drive have?
Some of 2821 Handley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Handley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Handley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Handley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2821 Handley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2821 Handley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Handley Drive offers parking.
Does 2821 Handley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Handley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Handley Drive have a pool?
No, 2821 Handley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Handley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2821 Handley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Handley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Handley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

