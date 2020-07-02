2820 Forest Park Blvd

Amenities
Brand New in TCU - 4 bedrooms on each side of the duplex
4 story complex
Rooftop patio with grill
Yard with sprinkler system
Private bedrooms
Main floor features kitchen, small balcony, and flat screen wall mounted TV
Each bedroom will have a lock with personalized code
Washer and dryer on the first AND third floor
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Onsite, well lit, private, fenced, striped parking lot
The house will be wired with a security system. Will have to be set up by renters
Rent will include monthly housekeeping and lawn care services
Welcome to the newest off campus living! This 4 story duplex features 4 private bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 sets of W/D, onsite parking, surveillance cameras, wall mounted TV, and best of all a PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK . Ready NOW thru June 1, 2020. Rent is $4000.00 per unit. Please call / text 817-343-8873 or 817-309-4098 to schedule a showing now, or to inquire for more information. Bettina@hgcdevelopment.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5173832)